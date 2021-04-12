LafargeHolcim to vote on group name change at AGM

12 April 2021

At this year’s LafargeHolcim AGM, on 4 May 2021, shareholders will be asked to vote on changing the group company name from LafargeHolcim Ltd to Holcim Ltd.



As the company transforms to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, the Board of Directors recommends simplifying its name for efficiency and impact, while building on the group's legacy.



All market brands will remain in existence, as the drivers of the company's market success, building value and trust for its customers and partners around the world.



Shareholders will further be asked to vote on the move of the company’s registered office from Jona Rapperswil to Zug, Switzerland, completing the company’s restructuring of its office location.

