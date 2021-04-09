Sacko Holding to build new plant in Mali

ICR Newsroom By 09 April 2021

Sacko Holding SA, a private Mali-based company, has finalised the funding of a US$300m cement plant in Bema, 30km from Diéma on the Noro du Sahel road, Mali. The company has also carried out exploration for limestone in the Bema area, according to Mali News.



The plant will cover 4.5ha of the site, which will also include housing (15ha), and is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs initially, rising to 350-400 jobs after 2-3 years.



Construction of the new plant is scheduled to commence before the end of this year. The cement works is expected to alleviate the current cement shortage in Mali.

