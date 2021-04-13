Moroccan market expands 40% in March

ICR Newsroom By 13 April 2021

Cement deliveries in Morocco jumped 40.2 per cent to 1,277,221t in March 2021 when compared with March 2020 when 910,994t was supplied to the domestic market, according to the Ministry of Urbanisation and Housing.



In the January-March 2021 period, deliveries were up 3.9 per cent YoY to 3.394Mt from 3.267Mt in the 3Q20.

These data reflect deliveries by APC members Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.

