Oman Cement Co reports 16% decline in revenue

Oman Cement Co has reported a 15.8 per cent decline in total revenue to OMR11.76m (US$30.6m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to OMR13.9m in the 1Q20.
Net profit also fell 33 per cent YoY to OMR756,290 from OMR1.13m in the year-ago period.
