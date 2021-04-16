Oman Cement Co reports 16% decline in revenue

16 April 2021

Oman Cement Co has reported a 15.8 per cent decline in total revenue to OMR11.76m (US$30.6m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to OMR13.9m in the 1Q20.



Net profit also fell 33 per cent YoY to OMR756,290 from OMR1.13m in the year-ago period.

Published under