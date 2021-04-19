Vietnam's sales rise 4% in the 1Q21

19 April 2021

Vietnam’s cement and clinker sales rose 3.6 per cent YoY to 21.3Mt in the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest data from the Vietnam National Cement Association.



Sales on the domestic market remained unchanged YoY at 13.48Mt. However, cement and clinker exports climbed to 3.59Mt (+9.5 per cent YoY) and 4.53Mt (+7.3 per cent YoY), respectively.

In March alone the country’s cement and clinker sales advanced 1.5 per cent to 8.87Mt. This included 5.02Mt sold on the domestic market. As of the end of the month, the country’s cement and clinker inventory was 4.6Mt, equivalent to the output of 20-25 working days.

