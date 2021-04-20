Carbon8 Systems to participate in South Wales industrial cluster project

20 April 2021

The South Wales Industrial Cluster (SWIC), a partnership between industry, energy suppliers, infrastructure providers, academia, legal sector, service providers and public sector organisations, has been awarded GBP1.5m from UKRI’s Industrial Decarbonisation programme to map what is needed to support South Wales in becoming a net-zero carbon region by 2050.



Carbon8 Systems is part of the SWIC partnership companies and has already shown its capabilities of reducing CO 2 emissions with carbon capture and utilisation at Vicat's Montalieu cement plant in France.

Led by CR Plus, and entitled "South Wales Industry – A Plan for Clean Growth", the project started in February 2021 and will last for 26 months and is funded via the UK Government’s Research and Innovation ‘Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge’.

The Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge will support delivery of the Clean Growth Grand Challenge and the Industrial Clusters Mission, which has set an ambition to establish the world’s first net-zero carbon industrial cluster by 2040, with at least one low-carbon industrial cluster by 2030. The mission will help to place the UK at the forefront of the global shift to clean growth, by driving the technologies, services, and markets to produce low carbon industrial products.

Collaborators in the SWIC Cluster Plan project, alongside CR Plus Ltd and Carbon8 Systems, are Associated British Ports, Capital Law, Celsa Steel, Confederation of Paper Industries, Connect and Convey Ltd, Costain, Dragon LNG, Energy Systems Catapult, ERM, Front Door Communications, Industry Wales, Liberty Steel, Port of Milford Haven, National Grid Electricity Transmission, Neath Port Talbot Council, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Pembrokeshire County Council, Progressive Energy, ROCKWOOL Ltd, RWE, Siemens, Tata Steel, Tarmac, University of South Wales, Vale Europe, Valero Energy, Western Bio-Energy, Western Power Distribution, and Wales & West Utilities.

