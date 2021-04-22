FLSmidth awarded contract at Norcem Brevik

22 April 2021

The well-known carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at Norcem Brevik in Norway is progressing with HeidelbergCement and FLSmidth having signed an agreement for FLSmidth to deliver the necessary plant modifications allowing for downstream CO 2 removal. Final commissioning is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

The capturing process at the Norcem Brevik plant will use a mixture of water and organic solvents to remove the CO 2 . But before CO 2 can be removed, the production process must be adjusted, and particles in the flue gas removed. FLSmidth have the plant knowledge and the necessary expertise in air pollution control for this rebuild of the plant.

"We are very excited to have FLSmidth on board and to finally begin the construction of the full-size installation," says Tor Gautestad, project manager at Norcem. "FLSmidth’s extensive process knowledge, and air pollution control in particular, will be critical to the success of the project," Mr Gautestad adds.

The agreement between Heidelberg and FLSmidth is effective and work on site will start during the winter shutdown in 2022 and is scheduled to end early 2024.

Published under