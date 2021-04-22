Belarusian Cement BUCE’s No 2 exporter in 1Q21

ICR Newsroom By 22 April 2021

Belarusian Cement Co was named the second-largest exporter on the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange in the first quarter of 2021, according to BUCE spokesperson Roman Yaniv.



While timber products accounted for two-thirds of exports, cement exports nearly increased five-fold to US$10.2m in the 1Q21. “Such a surge was possible thanks to Belarusian Cement Company’s interest in concluding long-term contracts to supply products in the course of a year. If the company continues to apply this tactic, export of cement on BUCE might grow even more,” Mr Yaniv said.

