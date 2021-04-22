Belarusian Cement BUCE’s No 2 exporter in 1Q21

Belarusian Cement Co was named the second-largest exporter on the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange in the first quarter of 2021, according to BUCE spokesperson Roman Yaniv.
While timber products accounted for two-thirds of exports, cement exports nearly increased five-fold to US$10.2m in the 1Q21. “Such a surge was possible thanks to Belarusian Cement Company’s interest in concluding long-term contracts to supply products in the course of a year. If the company continues to apply this tactic, export of cement on BUCE might grow even more,” Mr Yaniv said.
Belarusian Cement Co was named the second-largest exporter on the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange in the first quarter of 2021, according to BUCE spokesperson Roman Yaniv.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email