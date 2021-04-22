Ciments de Bizerte sees 61% rise in 1Q revenues

Tunisia-based Les Ciments de Bizerte advanced its total revenues to TND40.2m (US$14.7m) in the 1Q221, up 61 per cent when compared with TND25m in January-March 2020.



The company has seen its domestic sales rise to 194,517t, up 26.5 per cent YoY in January to March 2021. As a result, its domestic revenues in the three-month period increased 50.5 per cent to TND34.6m.



In terms of exports were up by TND3.7m or 185 per cent in the 1Q21. Clinker was shipped to Italy and the company developed its cement exports to Libya, both bagged and bulk.



In addition, the company increased its clinker output by 37 per cent, or 54,730t, YoY in the 1Q2021. Cement production was up 28.8 per cent, or 46,980t.



Les Ciments de Bizerte was able to reduce its debt from TND160m at 31 December 2020 to TND154.9m at 31 March 2021.

