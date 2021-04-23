BMH Technology wins high-capacity waste shredding order

BMH Technology Oy will supply three waste shredding lines to SsangYong C&E's plants in Donghae and YeongWol, South Korea. The lines will produce high-quality solid recovered fuel (SRF) to kilns and boilers used in cement production.

Each line includes a TYRANNOSAURUS® FineScreen and air classifier for separating impurities. Altogether, the delivery contains five high-capacity TYRANNOSAURUS FineShredders.

Donghae will be one of the world’s largest SRF shredding plants producing alternative fuel for cement industry. With a total of two lines and four shredders, the capacity of Donghae plant is 80tph producing particle size under 25mm.

The lines will be handed over to the customer in autumn 2021.

