CRH to change name of subsidiary to Romcim

23 April 2021

CRH will change the name of its Romanian subsidiary to Romcim from 5 May. The name change is in keeping with the group’s strategy to operate trusted local brands in each of its markets, according to a press release.



"Romcim is an iconic brand in the Romanian construction industry and feels like ‘family’ for generations of home builders, employees and the communities we operate in. Romcim is in our company’s DNA and is a solid foundation for the sustainable contribution we want to make to building homes and connecting cities in Romania," said Guillaume Cavalier, managing director.

A former state company, Romcim was privatised in 1997 when it was acquired by Lafarge. However, after its merger in 2015, the group had to give up some of its operations in Romania. Therefore the company was sold to CRH.

Published under