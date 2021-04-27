Heracles Cement launches Improved ECOPact concretes

27 April 2021

Heracles Group (Lafargeholcim) has released a new series of ECOPact concretes, adding to its 'green' product portfolio. This is the first series of concrete in the Greek market with low-carbon footprint, claims Heracles Cement.

Based on an improved composition of CEM II 32.5 N cement , which bears the 'green' ECO mark of LafargeHolcim, the ECOPact concrete series is distinguished for improved sustainability performance, as it is produced with 30 per cent lower CO emissions compared to traditional concretes.

The ECOPact series of concrete of the Heracles Group is available in the basic strength categories (C 16/20, C 20/25, C 25/30) for all the respective environmental exposure requirements, covering the needs of the whole range of constructions.

"The new 'green' series of ECOPact concretes, which combines innovation with the improved environmental footprint, is our new driving force for the faster transition to more sustainable constructions," said Mr Lefteris Moustakas, director of concrete activity of the Heracles Group.

Published under