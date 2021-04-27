FCT Combustion appoints new Asia-Pacific CEO

Andy Bailes has been announced as the new CEO of FCT Combustion (Asia-Pacific). Andy joins FCT after almost 30 years at Metso in Australia, having spent 10 years as General Manager – Engineered Product Services where he was responsible for managing a large team covering proposals, sales, technical, commercial and contractual obligation of the EP Products (grinding, pyro, process & BMH) Group within ANZ region.

"I am excited to welcome Andy to the FCT team," said Con Manias, executive chairman of FCT International. "Andy is well placed to direct the growth of our Asia-Pacific business unit as we continue to execute successful projects for our valued clients within the region, across industries as diverse as mining and mineral processing, iron and steel, cement, lime, and pulp and paper."

