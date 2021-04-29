Northern Cement posts 89% rise in profit

Jordan’s Northern Cement has announced an 88.8 per cent rise in profit to JOD1.8m (US$2.54m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to JOD953,243 in the year-ago period.
Sales also increased 32.4 per cent YoY to JOD9m from JOD6.8m in the 1Q20.
