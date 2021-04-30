FLSmidth to upgrade Arabian Cement's Rabigh plant in 4Q21

FLSmidth is to deliver a large efficiency upgrade at Arabian Cement Co’s site in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia. The order includes new DDX top cyclones, a quenching chamber and an ABC™ Cooler Inlet. Installation and commissioning is expected to be during the 4Q21.

"The Saudi Arabian cement market is highly competitive with increasing demand, we are therefore constantly looking at ways to improve the efficiency at our Rabigh site," explains Dr Badr Osama Johar, CEO at Arabian Cement Co. "With FLSmidth having provided the original line, they were the obvious candidate for the upgrade – we wanted a trusted partner, who knows the ins and outs of the plant and are able to secure the success of the upgrade," Dr Johar adds.

