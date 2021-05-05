US Portland and blended cement shipments fall 11% in February

05 May 2021

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico in February 2021 fell by 11 per cent YoY to an estimated 5.7Mt, according to the latest data from the US Geological Survey (USGS). Shipments for the year through February totalled an estimated 12.4Mt, down 6.2 per cent from those in the year-ago period.



The leading producing states in February 2021 were, in descending order, California, Texas, Florida, Missouri and Alabama. The leading cement-consuming states (Texas, California, Florida, Arizona and Georgia) received 51 per cent of February shipments.



Masonry cement shipments totalled an estimated 149,000t in February 2021, an 8.6 per cent YoY decrease. Shipments for the year through February totalled an estimated 326,000t, down 7.5 per cent from those for the same period in 2020. The leading masonry cement-consuming states in February 2021 were, in descending order, Florida, Texas, California, Georgia and North Carolina. These states received 65 per cent of February shipments.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, reached 4.5Mt in February 2021, 9.4 per cent lower than in February 2020. Production for the year through February totalled an estimated 10.2Mt, falling

3.8 per cent from the same period in 2020. The leading clinker producing states in February 2021 were California, Texas, Florida, Missouri and Alabama.



February 2021 imports of cement and clinker totalled 1.4Mt, rising 21 per cent from imports in February 2020. Imports for the year through February totalled 2.9Mt, down 38 per cent YoY.

