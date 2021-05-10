UltraTech Cement reports consolidated net sales of INR142.3bn in 1Q21

UltraTech Cement Ltd saw consolidated net sales of INR142,320m (US$1.94bn) in the 1Q21 vis-à-vis INR106,890m over the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was INR37,510m vis-à-vis INR26,450m in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit after tax was INR17,750m compared to INR11,290m in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full year, consolidated net sales reached INR442,390m when compared with INR417,810m in the previous year. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was INR123,020m, up from INR98,980m in the 1Q20. Profit after tax was INR54,630m compared to INR36,440m in the corresponding period of the previous year.

