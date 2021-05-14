CemNet.com » Cement News » Hsing Ta Cement records 56% rise in revenue

Hsing Ta Cement records 56% rise in revenue

14 May 2021


Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has recorded a 55.5 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD1.8bn (US$64.76m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with TWD1.17bn in the year-ago period.

Net profit also surged 211 per cent to TWD284.4m from TWD91.34m in the first quarter of 2020. 

