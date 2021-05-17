Côte d’Ivoire government responds to rising cement prices

ICR Newsroom By 17 May 2021

To prevent cement prices spiralling out of control following recent increases, the Ivorian Ministry of Commerce and Industry set maximum cement prices in Côte d’Ivoire at XOF73,000/t (US$135.08/t) of CPJ 32.5 cement ex-works, and at retail level XOF85,000/t within a radius of 300km from the cement plant. Retail prices beyond 300km were set at XOF90,000/t.



The sale of CPJ 42.5 cement will be at a maximum price of XOF75,000/t ex-works. Maximum retail prices within a 300km radius were set at XOF90,000/t and further than 300km at XOF95,000/t.



The recent price increases have been attributed to a shortage of supply as the country is affected by an energy crisis that has made it difficult for companies to maintain production rates.

