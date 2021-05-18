Canacem pronounces 2020 the best year for Mexican cement in the last 5 years

18 May 2021

Yanina Navarro, director of Mexico's Cement Association (CanaCem), has said that overall 2020 has been the best cement production year for the Mexican cement industry in the last five years.

Navarro told bnAmericas that in January the industry reported a production volume of 4.2Mt, which is 533,000t and 669,000t more than the same month of 2020 and 2019, respectively, according to data from statistics institute Inegi.

However, the total production volume and value for last year was 56Mt, up 24.4 per cent from 2019. Moreover, there was change in consumption patterns with more concrete sack sales than bulk, but the production and sale was sustained, according to Ms Navarro.

The good news for consumers is that the factory price of cement has remained below the inflation line since 2013, according to public data from Inegi.

