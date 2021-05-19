Zambian cement prices remain high

The prices of different brands of cement in Zambia are still ranging between ZMW135-145 (US$6-6.45) for a 50kg bag, over a month after Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) directed that prices should be reduced to ZMW110.

Last month, CCPC fined Lafarge Zambia Plc and Mpande Limestone Ltd for price fixing with the two cement manufacturing entities expected to each pay 20 per cent of their 2019 and 2020 turnovers while reverting to pre-cartel prices ranging between US$4.50-5 for a period of one year, reports Zambia Daily Mail.

Dangote Cement Zambia was granted full leniency for having cooperated with CCPC during investigations.

A survey conducted by Zambia Daily Mail revealed that the price of cement at Kafulamanja, a cement supplier in Chamba Valley, for a 50kg bag was ZMW140 for building cement.

