FLSmidth delivers chlorine bypass system to Cimpor Cement

21 May 2021

Cimpor, the Iberian region's leading producer of cement, has called upon FLSmidth to deliver a chlorine bypass solution for its site in Souselas, Portugal.



Following a new EPC order from Cimpor, booked at the end of last year, FLSmidth will deliver a chlorine bypass solution, eliminating chlorine build-up in the flue gas as Cimpor plan to increase its alternative fuel rate to above 60 per cent. Work on the chlorine bypass is expected to start in 3Q21 with production returning to normal in early 2022.

"Investing in the chlorine bypass is a key step on our journey towards reducing our environmental footprint," explains Paulo Evangelista, project manager at Cimpor. "On top of the obvious incentives to increase our fuel substitution like; less CO 2 emissions and financial savings, we are experiencing better waste handling infrastructure in the local area, all this has made it an easy choice to make. FLSmidth knows our Souselas site and has been key in delivering a solution that will enable this next phase on our sustainability journey," he adds.

“We are very excited to be back on the ground in Souselas," says Omar Rabia, sales manager at FLSmidth. “Back in 2001, we upgraded the kiln and installed an SF cooler and downdraft calciner at the site giving us a head start on the bypass upgrade. We are really happy to be a part of this new project and the continued journey towards sustainable productivity at Souselas."

Cimpor expects around 40 per cent of future heat consumption to come from refuse-derived fuel (RDF). RDF tends to lead to higher concentrations of chlorine in the gas streams. When chlorine can no longer be absorbed in the calcination and clinker process, the flue gas is funnelled via the bypass, cooled down and filtered. In many cases the excess chlorine can be added at a later stage in the process.

