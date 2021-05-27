Cambodia posts 49% fall in imports in 2020

27 May 2021

Cambodia saw the value of its cement imports fall 48.6 per cent YoY to US$66.25m in 2020, compared to US$128.86m in the previous year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.



Imports of construction materials, such as steel and cement, declined during the year as the COVID-19 pandemic paused construction projects across the country, reports The Phnom Penh Post.



The growth in domestic cement production, which advanced seven per cent YoY to 7.9Mt in 2020, is also a factor in the cement import decrease.

