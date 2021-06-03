Continental Cement announces price increase

03 June 2021

US-based Continental Cement Co (Summit Materials) has announced a price increase for customers served by its Louisiana and Memphis terminals.



As a result of increasing industry operating and logistics costs, the company is increasing cement prices by US$6/st. Delivered prices will be adjusted at the time of shipment to reflect any increases in freight rates, fuel surcharges and/or taxes, according to a statement.

