Continental Cement announces price increase

US-based Continental Cement Co (Summit Materials) has announced a price increase for customers served by its Louisiana and Memphis terminals.
As a result of increasing industry operating and logistics costs, the company is increasing cement prices by US$6/st. Delivered prices will be adjusted at the time of shipment to reflect any increases in freight rates, fuel surcharges and/or taxes, according to a statement.
