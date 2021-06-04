Kazakhstan sees cement price hike

Kazakhstan has seen a rise in cement prices on the back of an improvement in the country’s housing construction market.



"In general, manufacturers' prices are kept at KZT20-22,000 (US$46.69), the growth is about five per cent. On the market this figure has grown by 30-40 per cent, in some places by 50 per cent," said Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Beibut Atamkulov.

The country’s Antimonopoly Committee has already a verification procedure, according to the Kazakhstan Newsline. The minister also noted that if there is a deficiency of cement, his department will allow cement imports, which are currently banned.

