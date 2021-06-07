Cement prices in El Salvador increase in May

ICR Newsroom By 07 June 2021

The price of a 42.5kg bag of cement in El Salvador, delivered ex-works increased by four per cent to US$7.87 in May 2021 when compared with May 2020, when the ex-work price stood at US$7.57/bag – a price level it held until April 2021.



At retail level, prices rose 1.5 per cent YoY from US$8.53 per 42.5kg bag in May 2020 to US$8.66/bag in May 2021. Since the start of 2021 retail prices have steadily risen from US$8.36/bag in January to US$8.40 in April 2021.







Published under