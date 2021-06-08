Cement sales stabilise in South Africa in the 3Q20

ICR Newsroom By 08 June 2021

Sales of cementitious products in South Africa edged up 0.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 to 3,457,438t when compared with 3,447,822t in the 3Q19, according to Levitt Kirson Business Services Pty Ltd. This followed a 42.5 per cent YoY drop in the 2Q20, when dispatches declined to 1,877,298t from 3,264,718t in the 2Q19.



Sales in the 9M20 reached 7.719Mt, down 19.7 per cent when compared with the 9M19, when sales reached 9.619Mt.



Full-year sales in 2019 fell seven per cent to 12.726Mt from 13.68Mt in 2018, when they saw a YoY drop of 3.2 per cent when compared with 2017 sales.

