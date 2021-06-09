Fancesa considers lowering prices

ICR Newsroom By 09 June 2021

Bolivia-based Fancesa is looking to lower prices to improve its sales and is changing its selling practices.



"Our cement is the most expensive in the entire national territory," said the Governor Damián Condori after the extraordinary shareholders' meeting that was held yesterday at the company's offices. This does not allow Fancesa to be more competitive, particularly not during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. “In our city just, El Puente, cement is at BOB41 [US$5.95]. Our cement is at BOB43. Which one will the customer prefer? The cheapest, in this time of a pandemic.”



It has been agreed that Fancesa’s cement will no longer be sold exclusively through authorised cement agencies but be freely available on the market.

Published under