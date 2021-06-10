Taiwan's producers see largely positive results in May

10 June 2021

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has posted an 11.3 per cent YoY decline in revenue to TWD627.35m (US$22.65m) in May, compared to TWD706.92m in the year-ago period. However, in January-May 2021 revenue advanced 21.2 per cent to TWD3.21bn from TWD2.64bn in the 5M20.



Elsewhere, Universal Cement posted a 32.4 per cent rise in revenue to TWD533.8m from TWD403m in May 2020. Revenue in the first five months of the year also climbed 16.8 per cent to TWD2.5bn from TWD2.14bn.



Chia Hsin Cement also saw revenue up 14.6 per cent to TWD196.4m in May 2021, against TWD171.4m in the same month a year ago. Total revenue for the 5M21 reached TWD926.16m, rising 12.2 per cent YoY from TWD825.55m.

