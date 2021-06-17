Nexe Grupa invests in production capacity

17 June 2021

Croatia’s Nexe Grupa reportedly invested HRK35.69m (US$18.6m) last year to boost the production capacity and energy efficiency of its plants, with further plans for development this year.



In particular, its cement subsidiary targeted both capacity expansion and the increased usage of alternative fuels during the year.



"These are just some of the important project that we will follow also in 2021, which we enter with a reduced overall debt of the group and lower costs of financing thanks to the refinancing of the group's debt at the end of last year," said CEO, Ivan Ergovic.

