Cement sales in Puerto Rico up 12% in May

ICR Newsroom By 21 June 2021

In May 2021 cement sales in Puerto Rico increased 12 per cent YoY to 59,266t, according to the country’s Economic Development Bank.



In the first 11 months of the FY21 639,566t of cement were sold. This represents an advance of 39.2 per cent when compared to 460,487t sold in the 11MFY20, as well as the highest volume since 2014. In 2020 sales in the Puerto Rican market rose 2.8 per cent YoY to 588,400t.

Published under