Loma Negra to increase L’Amalí output to 4.9Mta

ICR Newsroom By 21 June 2021

Following the kiln lighting ceremony on Saturday, 18 June, Loma Negra’s expanded L’Amalí plant in Argentina, is set to start production on 26 June.



The US$350m project will increase the plant’s production capacity by 2.7Mta to 4.9Mta with construction carried out by China’s Sinoma.



“It is a milestone in the history of Loma Negra. I would like to thank everyone who was working on the site, workers, Sinoma and contractors. We have had and gone through economic and social difficulties and it is thanks to the efforts of all that we are here today. With effort and commitment, dedication and teamwork, you can go a long way ”, remarked Sergio Faifman, CEO of Loma Negra.







