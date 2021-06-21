Sinai Cement approves Sinai White Portland Cement exit

ICR Newsroom By 21 June 2021

Sinai Cement Co approved the sales of its shares in Sinai White Portland Cement Co based on the fair value of Sinai White’s share, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange.



Sinai Cement Co held a general assembly on 17 June to ratify the business continuity of the company as well as its financial results for 2019 and 2020. It incurred a consolidated net loss before minority interests of EGP147.976m in the first quarter of 2021.

