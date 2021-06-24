NCL Industries announces expansion plans

India’s NCL Industries has announced an INR3bn (US$40.4m) expansion and modernisation plan to boost its total cement capacity to 3.6Mta by 2022.



The project includes setting up a 0.66Mta grinding unit near Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh, at an investment of INR2bn and modernising its plant in Mattapalli, Telangana, at a cost of INR1bn.



"We will be replacing the old ball mills with vertical roller mills for grinding that will enhance capacity by 2000tpd and help boost overall capacities from the existing 2.7Mta to 3.6Mta over the next two years," said Roopa Bhupathiraju, executive director.



Once the appropriate approvals have been given, the greenfield grinding unit is expected to be completed within a year.

