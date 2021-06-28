PCA welcomes bipartisan infrastructure deal

28 June 2021

The Portland Cement Association's (PCA) Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Sean O’Neill, has released the following statement regarding the USA's bipartisan infrastructure package.



"PCA, representing America’s cement manufacturers, applauds the White House and the bipartisan group of 21 senators for reaching a deal on a US$953bn infrastructure package. America's economic vitality depends on an integrated, national transportation network that moves goods and people safely and efficiently, while ensuring quality of life and economic prosperity for all citizens.



"PCA said it has continually advocated for passage of a long-term bipartisan infrastructure package and is encouraged that this plan takes the vital steps needed to provide significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure.



PCA encourages both parties in Congress to work towards enacting strong bipartisan infrastructure legislation as outlined in the agreement between the White House and the group of bipartisan Senators."

Published under