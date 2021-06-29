Holcim deploys digital logistics platform

Holcim is deploying its industry-leading Transport Analytics Center (TAC) globally to optimise its logistics for enhanced efficiency, safety and sustainability.



TAC is currently active across 50 markets worldwide, covering 1.4bn km each year, with tracking systems in more than 60,000 trucks. This state-of-the-art digital platform contributes to the company’s net zero journey by reducing its Scope 3 emissions, in line with its industry-first target. TAC optimises logistics in a data-driven way, powered by advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

With its tracking devices, TAC uses data for optimal route mapping, increasing the predictability and safety of deliveries. This proprietary digital tool enables Holcim to transparently track its transportation emissions, including those of its third-party suppliers, to continuously reduce its environmental footprint in line with its emissions target.

Alexander Scheld, head of Cement Logistics, Holcim: "TAC’s digital analytics delivers state-of-the-art logistics, reaching record performances from a safety and effectiveness perspective. TAC is not only good for business, it also consistently delivers improved driver safety and lower emissions in line with our net zero ambition."

Jochen Werling, Group CIO, Holcim, added: "TAC is a great example of how we are becoming a data-driven organisation. With our extensive industry expertise and advanced technologies we are developing cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to our specific business needs. TAC is a breakthrough for us as well as for our broader industry."

TAC integrates in-vehicle monitoring systems (iVMS) into trucks and correlates their data with other sources, such as ordering and dispatching systems. This enables the company to individually track and monitor truck utilisation, routes and driver behavior, leading to improved efficiency, safety and sustainability. On its net zero journey, Holcim set itself the aim to reduce Scope 3 emissions related to transportation and fuels by 20 per cent in 2030 (compared to the 2020 baseline of 29Mt/CO 2 ). With TAC, Holcim is accelerating its reduction target.

