Fiji issues cement price control order

29 June 2021

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued a price control order for cement following a legal notice on 18 June by the Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya, according to The Fiji Times.



"This order may be cited as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (Control of Prices for the Supply of Cement Products) Order 2021," states the legal notice.



"This order comes into force on 22 June 2021.



"For the purpose of Section 39 of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Act 2010, the prices for the ex-factory, wholesale and retail supply of cement products in all qualities, quantities, grades and classes in Fiji are controlled."

Published under