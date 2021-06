Bestway Cement commissions solar power plant

30 June 2021

Pakistan’s Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Ltd commissioned a 14.3MW captive solar power project at the producer’s unit in Farooqia, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The plant is reportedly part of a 50MW project deal dispersed across Bestway’s four locations in Farooqia, Chakwal, Kallar Kahar and Hattar.

The new solar power plant is expected to generate around 78,385MWh annually, which would cut around 1Mt of CO 2 equivalent emissions over the lifetime of the project.

