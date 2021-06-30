UltraTech’s Reddipalayam plant reaches a TSR of 25%

30 June 2021

UltraTech Cement’s Reddipalayam plant in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, now meets 25 per cent of its fuel requirement through the utilisation of waste materials from municipal corporations and industries.



The unit has also successfully reduced CO 2 emissions by 2250tpa, according to the company.



The unit sources waste from 11 local municipalities, including Ariyalur, Erode, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Karur and also from cities such as Chennai and Kozikhode. The Reddipalayam plant also co-processes plastic waste sourced from the paper industries located across the state.

