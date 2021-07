Cameroon’s Minister of Commerce threatens to shut down Cimencam plant

01 July 2021

Cameroon’s Minister of Commerce, Luc Mbarga Atangana has informed LafargeHolcim’s Cameroon subsidiary Cimencam it will shut down the cement plant if it proceeds to increase its prices unilaterally.

If the price increase goes ahead, Mr Mbarga Atangana has said that he will see himself “in the obligation to order the installation of seals on your installations.” Cement is a product that is subject to the preliminary price approval procedure.

