CSN confirms acquisition of Elizabeth Cimentos

Brazil’s Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), the largest steel company in Brazil and Latin America, has reached an agreement to acquire Elizabeth Cimentos for BRL1.08bn (US$214m).
The deal has been made through its subsidiary, CSN Cimentos, and will boost its cement capacity in the northeast of the country by 1.3Mta, bringing it to around 6Mta in total.
