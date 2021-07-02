CemNet.com » Cement News » CSN confirms acquisition of Elizabeth Cimentos

CSN confirms acquisition of Elizabeth Cimentos

CSN confirms acquisition of Elizabeth Cimentos
02 July 2021


Brazil’s Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), the largest steel company in Brazil and Latin America, has reached an agreement to acquire Elizabeth Cimentos for BRL1.08bn (US$214m).

The deal has been made through its subsidiary, CSN Cimentos, and will boost its cement capacity in the northeast of the country by 1.3Mta, bringing it to around 6Mta in total.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: CSN Cimentos Brazil South America Mergers and Acquisitions 