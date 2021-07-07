Steppe Cement sees sales volume rise 10%

07 July 2021

Kazakhstan’s Steppe Cement has seen its cement sales volumes rise 10 per cent YoY to 840,661t in the first half of 2021, compared to 764,752t in the first six months of last year. Turnover also advanced 22 per cent YoY to KZT16,657m (US$38.87m) from KZT13,677m.



The average ex-factory cement price in the 1H21 was KZT16,571/t against KZT14,727/t.



The cement market in the country showed 25 per cent growth during the period. Imports represented 5.2 per cent of the local market and exports increased by 12 per cent to 0.96Mt. Steppe Cement's local market share was 14.3 per cent in the first half of 2021 and it exported 8.5 per cent of its sales.

