Swiss cement dispatches edge up 3% in 2Q21

ICR Newsroom By 09 July 2021

Swiss cement producers saw a 2.6 per cent YoY rise in deliveries to 1,168,331t in the second quarter of 2021, according to cemsuisse, the country’s cement association. In the 2Q20 dispatches reached 1.139Mt.



In the first half of 2021 dispatches edged up by one per cent to 2,030,542t from 2,010,908t in the 1H20. A total of 96.4 per cent of cement was supplied in bulk and 3.6 per cent as bagged product in the 1H21. Around 7.26 per cent was dispatched to ready-mix concrete plants, 20.5 per cent to in-situ concrete systems at large construction sites and 5.1 per cent to manufacturers of concrete products.



In terms of transport, 38.8 per cent of 1H21 supply was delivered by rail with the remainder by road.

