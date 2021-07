Hsing Ta Cement posts 14% increase in revenue

09 July 2021

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has seen its revenue in June 2021 fall 19.5 per cent YoY to TWD492m (US$17.54n) from TWD611.25m.



In the January-June period, revenue improved 13.6 per cent YoY to TWD3.69bn from TWD3.26bn.

