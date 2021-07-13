Howden joins Hydrogen Council initiative

Howden has joined the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led initiative. The council aims to support collaboration between governments, industry and investors to promote the role of hydrogen solutions in the energy transition towards a more sustainable future.

The development of the hydrogen ecosystem requires the involvement of a wide variety of stakeholders so it can scale up, flourish and unleash its potential. Howden is committed to sharing its knowledge and expertise with members of the Hydrogen Council to enrich perspectives and positively contribute to an energy transition where hydrogen has a clear role to play. Howden has extensive capabilities in developing and delivering state-of-art hydrogen compression solutions to support the transition to fossil-free energy systems.

Ross Shuster, CEO of Howden, comments: "By joining the Hydrogen Council, Howden is reinforcing its commitment to support the acceleration of the clean energy transition through the development of advanced and cost effective solutions which help advance a more sustainable world. Howden has over 100 years of hydrogen compression experience and looks forward to collaborating with other Hydrogen Council members to accelerate the development and deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world, which will contribute to a more sustainable world for future generations."



