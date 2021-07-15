Spanish cement exports increase 36% YoY in June

ICR Newsroom By 15 July 2021

Spanish cement exports have seen growth slow to 35.9 per cent YoY to 3.8Mt in the first half of 2021, down from 38.2 per cent in the 5M21, according to Spanish cement association, Oficemen. In June 2021 alone the country exported 684,266t of cement, representing a YoY advance of 23.5 per cent.



"Although we celebrate the recovery of exports, after the drop below 6Mt in 2020, the truth is that, in our opinion, the instability of international markets due to the incidence of the pandemic continues to be the exogenous component that marks this positive evolution. Unfortunately, if measures are not taken, when the international situation stabilises, the high electricity costs and CO 2 emissions currently borne by the Spanish cement industry will once again have a negative impact on our trade balance," said Oficemen President, Víctor García Brosa.



Electricity prices in Spain are currently EUR64.90/kWh while in 2020 prices were around EUR57.40/kWh. The price of CO 2 emission rights has doubled in the last year from EUR23.33/t in June 2020 to EUR52.78/t on average in June 2021.







