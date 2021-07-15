Raysut Cement sees net loss contract in 1H21

Oman’s Raysut Cement Co has seen its net loss after tax contract to OMR3.2m (US$8.3m) in the first half of 2021, compared to OMR10.9m in the same period of last year.



Total revenue remained largely consistent YoY at OMR45m from OMR44.8m in the 1H20.

