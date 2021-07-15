CemNet.com » Cement News » Raysut Cement sees net loss contract in 1H21

Raysut Cement sees net loss contract in 1H21

15 July 2021


Oman’s Raysut Cement Co has seen its net loss after tax contract to OMR3.2m (US$8.3m) in the first half of 2021, compared to OMR10.9m in the same period of last year.

Total revenue remained largely consistent YoY at OMR45m from OMR44.8m in the 1H20.  

