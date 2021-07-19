Tokyo Cement Group supplies purified water system

19 July 2021

Tokyo Cement Group has gifted purified drinking water facilities to the people of Siyambalagaswewa in Mihintale, Sri Lanka as part of its Fountain of Life project.

The company installed a customised water purification system with reverse osmosis technology, with an output capacity of 5000lpd to nearly 650 Siyambalagaswewa villagers.

Managing Director of Tokyo Cement Co (Lanka) PLC, SR Gnanam, in a statement noted, "The project is implemented in selected rural parts of our country, where good quality water is critically important to save thousands of lives."

Published under