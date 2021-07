Vietnam considers higher cement export tariff

20 July 2021

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has reportedly proposed that the government consider increasing the export tariffs for clinker to 10 per cent from five per cent, according to Vietnam News.

The MoF explained that exports of cement and clinker are not sustainable as their production uses non-renewable sources. Cement and clinker producers in Vietnam are also making use of a low electricity tariff.

Published under