Votorantim Cimentos starts operating new Pecém line

21 July 2021

Votorantim Cimentos has announced the start of operation of a new production line at its cement site in the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, in the state of Ceará, Brazil. As a result of this expansion, the unit now has a production capacity of approximately 1Mta of cement. The volume produced in the new site will enhance the supply of the metropolitan area of Fortaleza.

Votorantim Cimentos invested approximately BRL200m (US$38.26m) in the project. During construction and start of operation, the unit generated more than 600 direct and indirect jobs. The new production line in Pecém includes a new cement mill that consumes less electricity. The vertical equipment reduces the kiloWatt per hour consumption by 30 per cent compared to the horizontal mill.



"This new Votorantim Cimentos site in Pecém and the increase in its production capacity demonstrate the company’s confidence in our state. This project will help boost our economy by creating jobs and income for our people. We have been working day and night to attract new investments to Ceará and, as a result, drive the creation of new jobs for our population," said Ceará Governor, Camilo Santana.



Votorantim Cimentos’ new production line in Pecém will manufacture Poty Cement. Several studies were carried out to ensure that the product, in addition to the quality that is already known in the Ceará market, would offer more protection against sea air as an added advantage.



The new cement production process in Pecém emits 60 per cent less CO 2 per tonne of cement produced than the previous process.

Published under